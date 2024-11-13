Killer Frogs

WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 22: Oklahoma State Recap

TCU On SI writers JD and Nolan discuss the TCU victory over Oklahoma State and talk about the importance of the programming becoming bowl eligible.

JD Andress, Nolan Ruth

TCU Football team celebrating the win over Oklahoma State 11/09/2024 / Tony Beblowski, KillerFrogs
On the 22nd episode of the Gridiron Frogs, JD and Nolan discuss the TCU Horned Frogs victory over Oklahoma State and why the victory actually made them frustrated. The duo then moves on to discuss the importance of becoming bowl-eligible, before talking about the rest of the weekends results from around the conference.

Watch the episode below or listen along on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

Nolan Ruth
NOLAN RUTH

Nolan grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of Aledo where his love of sports was shaped. He has spent a large portion of his writing career covering high school sports around the state of Texas for multiple publications. He is an avid fan of all the professional sports teams in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, and a devout Tottenham Hotspur supporter.

