WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 22: Oklahoma State Recap
TCU On SI writers JD and Nolan discuss the TCU victory over Oklahoma State and talk about the importance of the programming becoming bowl eligible.
In this story:
On the 22nd episode of the Gridiron Frogs, JD and Nolan discuss the TCU Horned Frogs victory over Oklahoma State and why the victory actually made them frustrated. The duo then moves on to discuss the importance of becoming bowl-eligible, before talking about the rest of the weekends results from around the conference.
Watch the episode below or listen along on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.
Published