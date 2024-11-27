WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 24: Arizona Recap
TCU On SI writers JD and Nolan discuss the dominant TCU victory over Arizona and the chaos around the rest of the country from this past weekend.
In this story:
On this episode of the Gridiron Frogs, Nolan and JD discuss the big TCU victory over Arizona and what they took away from the game. The duo also discusses the rest of the chaos around the country from the weekend and what it means for the rankings.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcast under "KillerFrogs."
