Killer Frogs

WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 24: Arizona Recap

TCU On SI writers JD and Nolan discuss the dominant TCU victory over Arizona and the chaos around the rest of the country from this past weekend.

JD Andress, Nolan Ruth

TCU O-Lineman Coltin Deery celebrating a touchdown against Arizona 11/23/2024
TCU O-Lineman Coltin Deery celebrating a touchdown against Arizona 11/23/2024 / Tony Beblowski, KillerFrogs
On this episode of the Gridiron Frogs, Nolan and JD discuss the big TCU victory over Arizona and what they took away from the game. The duo also discusses the rest of the chaos around the country from the weekend and what it means for the rankings.

Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcast under "KillerFrogs."

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

Nolan Ruth
NOLAN RUTH

Nolan grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of Aledo where his love of sports was shaped. He has spent a large portion of his writing career covering high school sports around the state of Texas for multiple publications. He is an avid fan of all the professional sports teams in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, and a devout Tottenham Hotspur supporter.

