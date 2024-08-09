WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 4: Commitments and Fall Camp Injuries
KillerFrogs Writers Nolan Ruth and JD Andress discuss the Horned Frog's newest recruits before talking about Gary Patterson leaving Baylor. JD also gives a fall camp update, and injury update
In this story:
On this episode of the Gridiron Frogs, Nolan and JD discuss the commitments of Adam Schoebel and Brock Boyd. JD also fills the fans in on fall camp updates, including position battles and injury updates.
You can watch the podcast below or listen to the audio version on Spotify or Apple under the name "KillerFrogs."
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.
Published