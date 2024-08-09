Killer Frogs

WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 4: Commitments and Fall Camp Injuries

KillerFrogs Writers Nolan Ruth and JD Andress discuss the Horned Frog's newest recruits before talking about Gary Patterson leaving Baylor. JD also gives a fall camp update, and injury update

JD Andress

TCU Fall Camp Practice 8/4
TCU Fall Camp Practice 8/4 / Oscar Garcia Photography KillerFrogs/OnAssignment
On this episode of the Gridiron Frogs, Nolan and JD discuss the commitments of Adam Schoebel and Brock Boyd. JD also fills the fans in on fall camp updates, including position battles and injury updates.

You can watch the podcast below or listen to the audio version on Spotify or Apple under the name "KillerFrogs."

Published
JD Andress

JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

