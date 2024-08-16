WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 5- Predicting TCU's Schedule
KillerFrogs writers Nolan Ruth and JD Andress are joined by Barry Lewis as the trio predicts the outcome of each game on the Horned Frogs schedule as well as what they think the final record for the 2024 season will be.
In this story:
Nolan and JD are joined by their boss and head editor for KillerFrogs Barry Lewis as the trio go over each game on the schedule for the TCU Horned Frogs and predict whether it will result in a win or a loss.
You can find the video of the podcast below, or you can listen to the audio on Spotify Podcast or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.
Published