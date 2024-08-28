Killer Frogs

WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 8: Depth Chart Breakdown

KillerFrogs Writers Nolan Ruth and JD Andress break down the 2024 TCU Horned Frogs Depth Chart

JD Andress

TCU football practice
TCU football practice / Oscar Garcia Photography KillerFrogs/OnAssignment
In this story:

On this episode of the Gridiron Frogs, Nolan Ruth and JD Andress break down the 2024 TCU Horned Frogs depth chart. The duo discuss any surprises, and which group they are most excited to watch compete this season.

Watch the episode below or listen to the podcast on Apple Podcast or Spotify Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".

Published
Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

