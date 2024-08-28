WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 8: Depth Chart Breakdown
KillerFrogs Writers Nolan Ruth and JD Andress break down the 2024 TCU Horned Frogs Depth Chart
In this story:
On this episode of the Gridiron Frogs, Nolan Ruth and JD Andress break down the 2024 TCU Horned Frogs depth chart. The duo discuss any surprises, and which group they are most excited to watch compete this season.
Watch the episode below or listen to the podcast on Apple Podcast or Spotify Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".
