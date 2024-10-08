WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Podcast Episode 16: Houston Recap
TCU on Si writers JD and Nolan discuss the fallout of the TCU loss to Houston and what it means for the rest of the season.
In this story:
On the 16th episode of the Gridiron Frogs podcast, TCU On SI writers JD and Nolan discuss the disappointing loss to Houston the Frogs suffered at home this past weekend.
The duo talks about the game specifically and what they saw that caught their attention before breaking down if Dykes seat is warming up.
Watch the podcast below or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
