WATCH! KillerFrogs Bullpen Episode 26: Off-Season Interview With TCU Transfer Cole Cramer
The KillerFrogs Bullpen members JD Andress and Carson Wersal were able to speak with Washington State transfer Cole Cramer on his path to becoming a TCU Horned Frog. Cramer spoke about who he is as a person and a player and how excited he is to participate in some Frogball.
The Bullpen never stops, and KillerFrogs Writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal are finally releasing some off-season content. First up is a big transfer for TCU: senior utility player Cole Cramer. Cramer introduces himself to TCU fans and talks about his process of becoming a Horned Frog. You can find the video below or if you prefer to listen, the audio can be found on Spotify or Apple podcast.
