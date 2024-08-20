WATCH! KillerFrogs Bullpen Episode 28: Anthony Silva
On this episode of the KF Bullpen, JD Andress and Carson Wersal are joined by TCU shortstop Anthony Silva to talk about the Cape Cod league, his brother joining him on campus, and last season's results.
KillerFrogs Bullpen hosts, JD Andress and Carson Wersal talked with Anthony Silva about his experience in the Cape Cod League, his time at TCU, and what he learned from last season. You can watch the podcast below or you can listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
