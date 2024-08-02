WATCH! KillerFrogs Gridiron Frogs Episode 3: Discussing The QB Depth Chart
KillerFrogs writers JD Andress and Tori Couch discuss the state of the TCU quarterback room, and how they foresee the depth chart shaking out when the season begins
In this story:
On the third episode of the KillerFrogs Gridiron Frogs, the group goes over the QB depth chart, discusses each player's strengths and weaknesses, and alludes to who will get the nod to start during week one. You can watch it below, or you can find it on Spotify or Apple Podcast!
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. https://jwp.io/s/oWZWMGkc - alternative training video
Published