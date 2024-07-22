WATCH! KillerFrogs The Campus Tour Podcast Episode 1:TCU Beach Volleyball's Tania Moreno
The first week of the Paris Olympics are upon us this week. In honor of the beginning of the Olympics we debut a new podcast, "The Campus Tour," where we will have an athlete on from each TCU sport.
In Episode 1, Nathan Cross and JD Andress had TCU Beach Volleyball star Tania Moreno help kick off the inaugural episode. Tania shared her incredible journey to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualification alongside her standout career at TCU.
You can find the video below or if you prefer to listen, the audio can be found on Spotify or Apple podcast:
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.