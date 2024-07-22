Killer Frogs

WATCH! KillerFrogs The Campus Tour Podcast Episode 1:TCU Beach Volleyball's Tania Moreno

TCU Beach Volleyball star Tania Moreno helps us kick off the inaugural episode of "The Campus Tour" on KillerFrogs Podcast, sharing her incredible journey to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualification alongside her standout career at TCU.

Nathan Cross

Tania Moreno and her TCU and Olympic partner Daniela Álvarez
Tania Moreno and her TCU and Olympic partner Daniela Álvarez / TCU Athletics

The first week of the Paris Olympics are upon us this week. In honor of the beginning of the Olympics we debut a new podcast, "The Campus Tour," where we will have an athlete on from each TCU sport.

In Episode 1, Nathan Cross and JD Andress had TCU Beach Volleyball star Tania Moreno help kick off the inaugural episode. Tania shared her incredible journey to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualification alongside her standout career at TCU.

You can find the video below or if you prefer to listen, the audio can be found on Spotify or Apple podcast:

Nathan Cross

NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

