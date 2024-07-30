WATCH! KillerFrogs The Campus Tour Podcast Episode 2: TCU Rifle's Katie Zaun
In the second episode of the KillerFrogs "The Campus Tour" podcast, TCU rifle standout Katie Zaun joins hosts Nathan Cross and JD Andress. Katie dives into her remarkable journey in competitive rifle shooting and celebrates the TCU Rifle team’s journey to becoming National Champions.
In "The Campus Tour," podcast we want to highlight an athlete from each TCU sport.
You can find the video below or if you prefer to listen, the audio can be found on Spotify or Apple podcast:
