Watch! KillerFrogs The Campus Tour Podcast Episode 4: TCU Equestrian's Jessica McAllister
In this episode, we featured our fourth TCU student-athlete. Nathan Cross and JD Andress visit with TCU Equestrian's Jessica McAllister about her incredible journey as a TCU Athlete and how she and her team are preparing for their upcoming meet.
Jessica and the rest of the TCU Equestrian team begin their season at home against SMU on September 20th at 10 a.m.
You can find the video below or if you prefer to listen, the audio can be found on Spotify or Apple podcast:
