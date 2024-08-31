Killer Frogs

Watch! KillerFrogs The Campus Tour Podcast Episode 4: TCU Equestrian's Jessica McAllister

TCU Equestrian Captain Jessica McAllister joins us on "The Campus Tour" KillerFrogs Podcast, sharing her remarkable journey as a TCU Equestrian athlete.

In this episode, we featured our fourth TCU student-athlete. Nathan Cross and JD Andress visit with TCU Equestrian's Jessica McAllister about her incredible journey as a TCU Athlete and how she and her team are preparing for their upcoming meet.

Jessica and the rest of the TCU Equestrian team begin their season at home against SMU on September 20th at 10 a.m.

You can find the video below or if you prefer to listen, the audio can be found on Spotify or Apple podcast:

Nathan Cross

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

