WATCH! KillerFrogs The Campus Tour Podcast Episode 6: Interview With TCU FCA's Chauncey Franks

In the sixth episode of the TCU on SI "The Campus Tour" podcast, TCU FCA Character Coach Chauncey Franks joins hosts Nathan Cross and JD Andress. Chauncey dove into what FCA is, and the Legacy it has at TCU.

TCU's Fellowship of Christian Athletes Character Coach Chauncey Franks
In this episode, we shine a spotlight on TCU FCA Character Coach Chauncey Franks. Nathan Cross and JD Andress sit down with Chauncey to discuss his impact and legacy, and the impact of TCU FCA on student-athletes and the vital role it plays in their lives.

We also dive into details about TCU FCA’s Annual Banquet, set for April 24th, and what makes this event so special. Tune in for an insightful conversation on faith, leadership, and community within TCU athletics!

You can find the video below or if you prefer to listen, the audio can be found on Spotify or Apple podcast:

Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

