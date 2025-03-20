WATCH! KillerFrogs The Campus Tour Podcast Episode 6: Interview With TCU FCA's Chauncey Franks
In this episode, we shine a spotlight on TCU FCA Character Coach Chauncey Franks. Nathan Cross and JD Andress sit down with Chauncey to discuss his impact and legacy, and the impact of TCU FCA on student-athletes and the vital role it plays in their lives.
We also dive into details about TCU FCA’s Annual Banquet, set for April 24th, and what makes this event so special. Tune in for an insightful conversation on faith, leadership, and community within TCU athletics!
You can find the video below or if you prefer to listen, the audio can be found on Spotify or Apple podcast:
Previous Episodes of "The Campus Tour"
TCU Beach Volleyball's Tania Moreno Interview
TCU Rifle's Katie Zaun Episode
TCU Baseball's Caedmon Parker Episode
TCU Equestrian's Jessica McAllister Episode
TCU Women Golf's Meagan Winans Episode