WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 1 - TCU WBB Season Preview
Welcome to Splash Pad - a podcast about the TCU women’s basketball team hosted by KillerFrogs.com TCU On SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress. Tori and JD preview the upcoming TCU women's basketball season, focusing on the roster, preseason Big 12 honors, and the nonconference schedule.
In this story:
On the inaugural episode of Splash Pad, Tori Couch and JD Andress discuss TCU women's basketball upcoming season. With six transfers on the roster, including Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Year Hailey Van Lith, and two final four teams on the nonconference schedule, there is plenty to talk about. The season starts Tuesday, Nov. 5 at home against Houston Christian.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
