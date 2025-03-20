WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 17 - TCU WBB: NCAA Tournament & Fort Worth Region Preview
The TCU women’s basketball team earned a 2 seed in the NCAA tournament and will host the first two rounds starting Friday, March 21. KillerFrogs writers Tori Couch and JD Andress break down the Fort Worth Region, including TCU’s opening round match up against 15-seed Fairleigh Dickinson, and look at other tournament storylines.
In this story:
TCU is in the Big Dance for the 10th time in program history and first time since 2010. The 2-seeded Horned Frogs are also hosting for the first time ever and will play 15-seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the opening round. The winner of that game will play either Louisville (7) or Nebraska (10) in the Round of 32. Writers Tori Couch and JD Andress talk all things NCAA Tournament on episode 18 of Splash Pad.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs."
No.2-seed TCU faces No. 15-seed Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday, March 21 at 2:30 p.m CT at Schollmaier Arena. It can be seen on ESPN2.
