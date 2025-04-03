Killer Frogs

WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 21 - TCU WBB: Looking Back on a Surreal Season

TCU women’s basketball ended its season in the Elite Eight with a loss to Texas. TCU on SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress discuss the loss, look ahead to next season and share memorable moments from the Horned Frogs’ historic season.

TCU ended its historic season in the Elite Eight on Monday.
TCU ended its historic season in the Elite Eight on Monday. / Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/TCU On Si
A historic ride came to an end in the Elite Eight as TCU women's basketball lost to Texas. Writers Tori Couch and JD Andress break down the loss, talk about their experience watching the team as media members, and look ahead to next season.

Tori Couch
TORI COUCH

Tori Couch loves the chaos and beauty associated with college athletics, particularly football and basketball. Tori even experienced it first-hand while working in Division I athletic departments. She has covered college athletics since her days as a TCU student and now writes for different media outlets including RedditCFB. 

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

