WATCH! Splash Pad Ep. 21 - TCU WBB: Looking Back on a Surreal Season
TCU women’s basketball ended its season in the Elite Eight with a loss to Texas. TCU on SI writers Tori Couch and JD Andress discuss the loss, look ahead to next season and share memorable moments from the Horned Frogs’ historic season.
A historic ride came to an end in the Elite Eight as TCU women's basketball lost to Texas. Writers Tori Couch and JD Andress break down the loss, talk about their experience watching the team as media members, and look ahead to next season.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
