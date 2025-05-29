WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen - Corvallis Regional Preview
Mark Garland of CBC joins JD and Carson to break down the Corvallis regional, where the Horned Frogs are the two-seed and will be taking on USC in game one.
Welcome to another episode of the TCU On SI Bullpen, a podcast hosted by JD Andress and Carson Wersal where they talk everything Frogball.
It's post-season time and they are joined by Mark Garland of College Baseball Central to preview the Corvallis regional, where the Frogs are the two-seed.
Watch the episode below or find it on Apple or Spotify Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".
