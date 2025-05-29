Killer Frogs

WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen - Corvallis Regional Preview

Mark Garland of CBC joins JD and Carson to break down the Corvallis regional, where the Horned Frogs are the two-seed and will be taking on USC in game one.

JD Andress, Carson Wersal

Oregon State faces Oregon on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Welcome to another episode of the TCU On SI Bullpen, a podcast hosted by JD Andress and Carson Wersal where they talk everything Frogball.

It's post-season time and they are joined by Mark Garland of College Baseball Central to preview the Corvallis regional, where the Frogs are the two-seed.

Watch the episode below or find it on Apple or Spotify Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

Carson Wersal
CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a graduating senior at TCU with a General Communications degree with a emphasis in journalism. While his main focus in journalism centers around TCU Baseball, Carson has covered other sports as well such as TCU Track and Cross Country, TCU Men's and Women's Basketball, and TCU Football. One event of note that Carson has covered was the 2023 Men's College World Series which featured TCU finishing 4th in the country. 

