WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen S2 EP 14 - Kansas Preview
TCU On SI Writers JD and Carson are joined by the Jayhawk's number one media representative and founder of College Baseball Central, Noah Darling, to break down the upcoming weekend series.
Noah Darling joins TCU On SI writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal to get his thoughts on the state of the Big 12 before previewing the Kansas vs TCU weekend series.
Watch the episode below or listen along on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Recommended Articles
Published