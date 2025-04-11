Killer Frogs

WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen S2 EP 14 - Kansas Preview

TCU On SI Writers JD and Carson are joined by the Jayhawk's number one media representative and founder of College Baseball Central, Noah Darling, to break down the upcoming weekend series.

JD Andress, Carson Wersal

Isaac Cadena (8), Chase Brunson (15), and Noah Franco (6), standing in the outfield awaiting a call during the TCU game against BYU, 04/04/2025
Isaac Cadena (8), Chase Brunson (15), and Noah Franco (6), standing in the outfield awaiting a call during the TCU game against BYU, 04/04/2025 / Brian McLean, On Assignment/TCU On SI

Noah Darling joins TCU On SI writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal to get his thoughts on the state of the Big 12 before previewing the Kansas vs TCU weekend series.

Watch the episode below or listen along on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

Carson Wersal
CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a graduating senior at TCU with a General Communications degree with a emphasis in journalism. While his main focus in journalism centers around TCU Baseball, Carson has covered other sports as well such as TCU Track and Cross Country, TCU Men's and Women's Basketball, and TCU Football. One event of note that Carson has covered was the 2023 Men's College World Series which featured TCU finishing 4th in the country. 

