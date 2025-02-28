WATCH! TCU On SI Bullpen Season 2 Episode 9 - Southern Miss Preview
TCU On SI Writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal preview the TCU at Southern Miss series at Lupton Stadium this coming weekend. The duo gives their keys to the series and what they will be paying attention to the most.
In Season 2, Episode 9 of the TCU On SI Bullpen, JD Andress and Carson Wersal break down the weekend series as the TCU Horned Frogs host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
Watch the episode below or listen along on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs".
