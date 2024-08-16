WATCH! The Campus Tour Podcast Episode 3: TCU Baseball's Caedmon Parker
In the third episode of the KillerFrogs "The Campus Tour" podcast, TCU Baseball pitcher Caedmon Parker joins hosts Nathan Cross, JD Andress, and Carson Wersal. Caedmon dives into a little about himself and his baseball career at TCU.
In "The Campus Tour," podcast we want to highlight an athlete from each TCU sport.
In Episode 3, Nathan Cross, JD Andress, and Carson Wersal had one of TCU Baseball's best arms, Caedmon Parker to share a little bit about his successful young baseball career.
You can find the video below or if you prefer to listen, the audio can be found on Spotify or Apple podcast:
