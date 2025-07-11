TCU Football Lands a Commitment From a Highly Sought After Recruit in Texas
As fellow TCU Horned Frogs On Si writer J.D. Andress says, "Sonny Dykes & his staff are RED HOT." He is not wrong, as TCU picked up their third July Commitment in Noriel Dominguez.
Dominguez is a three-star linebacker from Randle High School in Richmond, Texas. He is the 63rd-ranked linebacker in the country and the 122nd-ranked overall player in Texas in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Dominguez committed to TCU over a lot of powerhouse programs, including Baylor, Florida, Houston, Arizona State, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas Tech, and Texas A&M. He ultimately narrowed his decision down to TCU and Houston before choosing to become a Horned Frog. Dominguez is the first linebacker commit in TCU’s 2026 recruiting class.
Dominguez said he chose TCU because of the strong relationship he’s built with the coaching staff. He believes they give him the best opportunity to make it to the next level.
With Dominguez on board, the Horned Frogs now hold the No. 34 recruiting class in the country for 2026, as TCU continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail.
