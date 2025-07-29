TCU Baseball Will Return To Aggieland in the Fall
The Horned Frogs are slated to play the Aggies in a scrimmage on October 10.
Exciting news broke early Tuesday afternoon: According to TexAgs analyst Ryan Brauninger, TCU Baseball will face Texas A&M in a fall exhibition game on October 10 at Blue Bell Park in College Station.
The two teams last met in 2022 during the NCAA Regional, during former TCU head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first season at Texas A&M, after making the move from Fort Worth. That time, the Aggies got the best of the Frogs. But this fall, the matchup will have a new look. Michael Early now coaches Texas A&M. TCU returns to fall ball action after taking last year off from any official exhibition games.
A lot has changed, and it’ll be fun to see these two powerhouse programs go head-to-head again, even if it’s just a fall scrimmage.
