TCU Football: Ethan Craw named the Co-Big 12 Special Teams Player
Junior Ethan Craw delivered a standout performance, leading TCU to a huge 20-13 victory over Cincinnati. The Big 12 recognized his performance by naming Craw Co-Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. This honor was well-deserved after he had arguably his best game of the season. His performance was even more impressive considering the snowy, cold, and slick conditions, an unfamiliar challenge for the Horned Frogs.
Craw's pinpoint accuracy was pivotal in limiting Cincinnati's offensive opportunities. Four of his five punts landed inside the Bearcats' 20-yard line, including remarkable placements at the 6, 5, and 3 yard lines. His clutch punt to the 3-yard line in the game's final minute sealed the victory for the Horned Frogs, forcing Cincinnati to mount an improbable comeback from deep in their territory.
The Australian punter averaged an impressive 47.4 yards per punt, which was his second-best average of the season, trailing only his performance against UCF (49.7 yards per punt). His booming 65-yard punt also stood out as TCU's longest since 2014, showcasing his game-changing ability in. this game.
Craw's contributions were major in improving TCU's record to 8-4 and improving their chances for a better bowl game. As the Horned Frogs prepare for their postseason matchup, they will undoubtedly need Craw's consistent dominance to continue.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to join the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitterto stay updated on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs onFacebook and Instagram as well.