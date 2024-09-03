TCU Football Press Conference: Dykes, Bech, Brooks, Broughton, & Johnson
Head Coach Sonny Dykes tells us how he felt the team played against Stanford, as well as give us a preview of what to expect for the upcoming game against Long Island University. Dykes said he thought the team played well, especially with the fact the team had no pre-snap penalties. However, they are working this week to clean up minor errors such as lack of discipline penalties.
Wide Reciever Jack Bech gives his thoughts on his big performance against Stanford. He says he is thankful to God for giving him this opportunity to start. He looks forward to this season, as he feels this team is special.
Linebacker Marcel Brooks talks about his performance against Stanford, and how this new defensive scheme looked in action. Brooks also talks about what TCU has meant to him, as a person and player.
Cornerback JaTravis Broughton talks about his huge performance against Stanford's star wide receiver, Elic Ayomanor. He also talks about how the defense played as a whole and what they need to improve on.
Safety Jamel Johnson talks about the game on Friday night and how he has grown as a player. He also talks about how the defense has grown since last season and gives us a glimpse of what to expect for the upcoming game.
