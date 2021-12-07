WATCH! Cincinnati Has a Big Announcement

Clint Foster has done it again! Over the weekend, Cincinnati broke the proverbial glass ceiling when they became the first non-Power Five school to make it to the College Football Playoffs.

However, in only the humorous way that Clint can do, he relives some of the pain that still stings for three other schools, all soon-to-be Big 12 family members with Cincy, didn't make it to the big league.

TCU fans still feel the burn from both the 2010 season when they went undefeated and won the Rose Bowl and the 2014 season when they dropped from #3 in the inaugural CFP to #6 in the last week, despite a 50+ point win that last week.

Baylor too feels the pain from that 2014 season when they ended up on the outside looking in at #5, and they also have a more recent sting, in that they didn't make it to the CFP this year, thanks to that loss they suffered against the Frogs in November.

And not to be left out, UCF, who went undefeated in 2017, did not make it into the playoffs, though UCF has still claimed that they were National Champions that year.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Please Like and Subscribe!

Created by Clint Foster

Instagram - @theclintfoster

Twitter - @Clint_Foster55

Want to laugh some more? Click here. And remember, sharing is caring. Tag a KU fan!

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!