TCU Football:  How To Watch TCU Against BYE

DISCLAIMER: THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN WRITTEN FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY; ANY ATHLETIC WISDOM OR INSIGHT OR KNOWLEDGEABILITY THEREIN, NOT DIRECTLY QUOTED BY MY COLLEAGUES, IS NOT ONLY PURELY ACCIDENTAL BUT UNFORTUNATE.

Know thine enemy, they say--though who "they" may be, I couldn't hazard a guess.

TCU will be playing BYE this week, and thus far, this Sports Ignoramus has proved unable to gather any information on them. He has failed to glean a logo, a school name, or a mascot--though in his Dear Opponent letter, he recommended "Ghosts." "Spectors" might have been more apt. They tend to produce good music when not murdering people.

Alas, in so far as knowing one's enemy is an advisable precondition to beating them, it would seem TCU will be at a disadvantage--despite the promising results we have witnessed in their dual performances thus far in the season.

On (anti)social media, some Dear Readers were kind enough to give their thoughts on the likelihood of a TCU victory.

Gray Perdue (how is it that Gray is such a common commenting name--is it because I'm a Brown?) says: "TCU will find a way to lose," to which Ed Belding replies: "Gray Perdue. No way. We have dominated Bye at least since 2000. But I will admit that in the 90s we struggled a great deal with bye." If Mr. Belding could please reply with any further information he has on BYE to assist with my prognostications as commissioned by the Barry Lewis, I'd greatly appreciate it.

Meanwhile, Patrick Krier predicts that "It should be a great game, TCU better be prepared." While Mr. Krier is useful here, he has yet to opine on who will win.

Scott Billings believes the game will end with "a tie."

So KillerFrog fans everywhere have weighed in. One predicts a loss, one a win, one a stalemate.

But I'd bet ten bucks to any one else's nickel TCU kicks BYE's ass.

Kickoff is at . . . ?

The game can be seen on . . . ?

Alternatively, Horned Frog fans everywhere can listen to the game by tuning into . . . ?

Additional commentary will be provided by . . . ?

If any Dear Reader, upon perusing this piece, has any relevant information to offer, they will by no means be refused.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.