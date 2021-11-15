Saturday did not go well for anyone south of Stillwater and north of Waco, did it? Let me amend that: Saturday did not go well for anyone south of Stillwater and north of Waco—with the exception of the two OSU fans beside me, clearly suicidal, celebrating at a Fort Worth mainstay an unfolding tragedy.

I was not pleased. I was running late, long story, don’t want to go into it as it involves computers, and as we all know, computers are proof of the diabolical ingenuity of all mankind. Anyway, I was running late. The father and the mother were not pleased, either. I could tell by the simple request: Dad, please, text me the second TCU gets a penalty. I have to write an article.

I knew that an hour without a single message meant we were losing, as we were bound to have at least one penalty in that time, by bad luck if nothing else, which meant the father was too depressed to reach for his phone. I tried first my favorite watering hole, the Bull n Bush on Montgomery, but believe it or not, a customer requested the one television be reserved for a particular game, a hockey game, someone against someone somewhere with ice, which isn’t natural to Texas, so I gave my goodbyes and relocated.

Anyway, I finally showed up at Showdown on Camp Bowie, which serves just about the cheapest Shiner bock ever poured, right after the half. Unforeseen problem: there was music. And it was loud. I could not hear the television. All I knew was we were taking a beating. A bad one. And despite Showdown being a Horned Frog haven, the couple beside me thought this was a good thing, screaming their heads off (I say heads, the orifices emitting the sounds were located below their backs).

So, I got to drinking and I got to thinking. And about two minutes left in the third quarter, Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson was penalized for pass interference. Only I had no idea that he was penalized for pass interference, as I couldn’t hear what the referee said, I could only watch his arm movements, which to me were as discernible as the Egyptian Book of the Dead in braille. He appeared to be hugging himself and by this I assumed he was cold, which made me wonder for a second if he was, in fact, officiating the hockey game I missed. Anyway, it was time to call the father for clarification.

“Hey dad?”

“Hello son.”

“You watching the game?”

“Oh, off and on, it’s so ugly right now.”

“Did you see that last penalty?”

“Yeah?’

“What was it?”

“Pass interference.”

“Pass interference?”



“Yeah. Pass interference. Probably deserved.”

“How do you know?”



“Oh, well, you just know. He was blocking the play in such a way that the receiver couldn’t reasonably catch the pass?”

“Isn’t that the point?!”

“The receiver has to have a chance to catch the pass.”

“But how do you know he wasn’t just blocking the pass?”

“You know it when you see it.”



“Thanks, Dad.”

Click.

You know it when you see it. Whoever reads this piece should be aware that was once the definition of pornography when determining obscenity law. We now live in the 21st century. You know it when you seek it.

And I want to consider pass interference for a moment, logically. Let’s begin with the fact that from the quarterback’s point of view, the whole defensive line is committing pass interference, every down of the game. Don’t believe me? Just ask them! They’ll tell you, I promise, that if it weren’t for pass interference, they would throw a touchdown every time they had the ball in their hands.

Then there are the words: pass interference. Interfering with whom? The receiver. But that begs the question why we should privilege the receiver. After all, that particular receiver, by catching the ball, would have been interfering with my ability to enjoy the game, which of course, a priori, should entail that the Horned Frogs win. And that’s the bottom line.

Then there’s the whole business about how aggressive to be with receivers. Don’t get me wrong. I think there should be some barriers in play. I wouldn’t for a minute think a single person on our defense should be able to wield a weapon during play or throw a projectile, aside from the football itself, at his head. But rendering him incapable of receiving the pass strikes me as not only sound judgment, but common sense.

All in all, I think referees in the future would be best advised to follow the Purple Rule: if the opposing team does it, it’s a penalty; if the Frogs, do it, it ain’t.

And that’s the bottom line.

