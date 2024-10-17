WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 17: Utah Preview
TCU on SI writers JD and Nolan break down the TCU vs Utah game and discuss the state of college football around the country.
In this story:
JD and Nolan start the show by discussing the wild football weekend while the Horned Frogs were on bye before moving into this week's matchup for TCU.
The duo discusses the depth chart changes, how they might impact performance this week, and what TCU needs to do to win this game.
Watch the episode below or find the audio version on Apple Podcast or Spotify under the name "KillerFrogs",
