WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 19: Texas Tech Recap
TCU On Si writers JD and Nolan break down the TCU comeback victory against the Red Raiders and discuss the fallout from the rest of the weekend in the Big 12.
In this story:
On the 19th episode of the "Gridiron Frogs" JD and Nolan discuss the Horned Frog victory over the Red Raiders and if they have faith the Frogs will finish 9-3 on the season now.
Afterwards, they discuss the rest of the conference slate from the weekend and what it could mean for the rest of the season.
Watch the episode below or listen along on Spotify and Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
