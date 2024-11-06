Killer Frogs

WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 20: Baylor Recap

TCU On SI writers JD and Nolan breakdown the TCU loss to the Baylor Bears this past weekend and share their thoughts on the post-game press conferences.

JD Andress, Nolan Ruth

TCU D-Line against Baylor 11/05/2024
TCU D-Line against Baylor 11/05/2024 / Tony Beblowski, KillerFrogs
In this story:

The duo discusses the team's shortcomings in the rivalry game and what went wrong for the Horned Frogs and if the season can still be salvaged.

After, they turn their attention to the post-game press conferences and talk about Sonny Dykes comments.

Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

Nolan Ruth
NOLAN RUTH

Nolan grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of Aledo where his love of sports was shaped. He has spent a large portion of his writing career covering high school sports around the state of Texas for multiple publications. He is an avid fan of all the professional sports teams in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, and a devout Tottenham Hotspur supporter.