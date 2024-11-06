WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 20: Baylor Recap
TCU On SI writers JD and Nolan breakdown the TCU loss to the Baylor Bears this past weekend and share their thoughts on the post-game press conferences.
In this story:
TCU On Si writers Nolan and JD, break down the TCU loss to Baylor.
The duo discusses the team's shortcomings in the rivalry game and what went wrong for the Horned Frogs and if the season can still be salvaged.
After, they turn their attention to the post-game press conferences and talk about Sonny Dykes comments.
Watch the episode below or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcast under the name "KillerFrogs"
