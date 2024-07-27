WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode Two: Pre-season Rankings
KillerFrogs writers JD Andress and Nolan Ruth go over their own pre-season rankings for the Big 12 and give their reasoning.
After previewing the four new teams in the first episode, JD and Nolan discuss the Big 12 overall and give their rankings for where each team will finish. Listen to the episode below on Spotify or find it on apple podcast under the "KillerFrogs" name.
