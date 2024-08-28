Which Big 12 Games Should You Watch: Week One
Finally, the season is officially back. Fans were teased last weekend with college football, but this weekend, every team plays, starting Thursday night and ending Monday night! With that said, I am bringing back my article from last season, where I go over which Big 12 conference games you, the fan, should be watching.
To review the parameters before we start, each game will be viewed as a neutral fan, meaning there is no bias in these rankings. Games will be weighed by how close they will be, how exciting they will be from start to finish, and whether they have any significant implications for the conference standings.
Let's kick things off
Big 12 Week 1 - Must Watch Games
Colorado vs. North Dakota State
This Thursday night game could be a trap game for the Buffs. Deion says his team is ready to play, but NDSU is not some pushover. They are consistently the top team in the FCS and will surely be prepared to play.
West Virginia vs. #8 Penn State
Penn State is easily a favorite in the College Football Playoffs this season, and the Mountaineers, with a talented and experienced roster, hope to win the Big 12 championship. Since this game is in Morgantown, expect it to be a nail-biter.
Arizona State vs. Wyoming
The Sun Devils were picked to be a bottom-two team in the conference, and Wyoming might struggle some this year, so while this might not be the prettiest game to watch, it should be a one-possession game.
TCU at Stanford
Can the Frogs bounce back after a disappointing 2023? Stanford will be a challenging and physical team for the Horned Frogs, which is trying to rebuild its offensive line. The final score could be closer than what fans anticipate.
Big 12 Week 1 - Just Keep Track of the Scores
#17 Oklahoma State vs. South Dakota State
Same with NDSU, SDSU is a tough team, and Gundy-led teams tend to start the season slow.
Baylor vs. Tarleton State
TSU is not a pushover team, but it lacks the talent for the upset. It will be interesting to see how the new-look Baylor offense does.
Houston vs. UNLV
Similar to Wyoming at Arizona State, this game will be far from pretty but should be close. Houston needs to come out prepared to avoid a loss.
BYU vs. Southern Illinois
There are a lot of questions regarding the BYU QB room, and hopefully, this game will answer some of those questions.
#12 Utah vs. Southern Utah
This game is only worth viewing to see the return of Cam Rising and his performance.
Big 12 Week 1 - Only Look For The Final Score
- UCF vs. New Hampshire
- #22 Kanss vs. Lindenwood
- Cincinnati vs. Towson
- Iowa State vs. North Dakota
- #18 Kansas State vs. UT Martin
- Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian
- #21 Arizona vs. New Mexico
There were not too many exciting games this week around the conference, as most teams were playing their tune-up games. However, the schedule in the coming weeks gets real tough, real quick, for a lot of teams. For now, though, let's just sit back and be thankful the best sport in the world is finally back.
