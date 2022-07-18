Former Tennessee Vol Ben Joyce was selected with the 89th pick in the 2022 MLB draft to the Los Angeles Angels. Joyce is the fifth Vol to be selected in the draft.

The redshirt junior has been seen as a wildcard in the draft, with the potential to be selected very early but also could be a risk due to the lack of innings. However, much of the buzz around Joyce has been his cannon of an arm, clocking in at 105 mph on multiple occasions.

His fastest pitch of 105.5 mph was a new record for college baseball and would have been a record in the MLB as well.

Despite pitching just 32 1/3 innings coming off Tommy John surgery, Joyce made batters fear his fastball with 53 strikeouts on 18 hits and a 2.23 ERA.

Joyce enters the Angels farm system with loads of potential with much improvement needed on his secondary pitches. Below are his career honors courtesy UT Athletics.

CAREER HONORS

