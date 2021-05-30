Tennessee falls to Arkansas in SEC Tournament championship

Tennessee’s bats started hot, but the Vols were unable to capitalize as Arkansas stormed back to clinch the title.

HOOVER, Ala. — The moment was almost too perfect for Pete Derkay.

With Tennessee fans chanting “Overrated!” toward star-studded Arkansas reliever Kevin Kopps, Derkay cranked his hips, put bat to ball and hammered a towering home run in the bottom of the seventh inning in Sunday’s SEC Tournament championship.

Derkay’s only problem? The solo shot still left Tennessee trailing 4-2, as Arkansas had used a three-run fifth inning to storm back earlier in the game.

After Derkay’s shot, the Razorbacks regrouped for an onslaught that ended with a 7-2 victory. It is the first SEC Tournament title in Arkansas baseball history.

Meanwhile, Tennessee looked for its first tournament title since 1995. Sunday’s championship still marked the Vols’ first title game appearance since the same year.

Hot start, cold finish

In each of its three wins needed to reach Sunday’s finale, Tennessee didn’t score a run until at least the second inning.

The Vols started hotter on Sunday, as Jake Rucker smacked a two-out double in the bottom of the first before Drew Gilbert brought Rucker sliding across home for a 1-0 lead.

At that point, a crowd of win-thirsty, orange-clad fans could taste blood.

But they never tasted victory.

The Vols’ biggest threat to extend their lead came in the bottom of the third inning, as Liam Spence drew a two-out walk to load the bases for Tennessee.

But Max Ferguson flew out to center, and Jalen Battle responded with an RBI single before Zack Gregory knocked an RBI double to give the Hogs a 2-1 lead.

Arkansas’ lead increased to 3-1 off a Matt Goodheart sacrifice fly, and Battles rifled a solo shot for a 4-1 lead before Derkay whittled the deficit to two.