Billy Amick Selected By Minnesota Twins in the Second Round of 2024 MLB Draft
The accolades keep on rolling in for the 2024 Tennessee Volunteers after winning the national title. The MLB draft kicked off on Sunday evening and Billy Amick is officially off the board. Amick has been selected by the Minnesota Twins with the 60th overall pick in the second round.
Amick spent two seasons at Clemson before transferring to the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2024 season. This past season, he batted .303, hit 23 home runs, 65 RBI and 14 doubles. Amick was a pivotal piece to Tennessee's high-powered offense this season, and was a major addition from the transfer portal, something Tennessee has excelled under the watch of head coach Tony Vitello. Amick also provided a very solid glove in the infield as he posted a .926 fielding percentage this season in the infield.
Vitello has turned the Volunteers' baseball program into a national powerhouse and it's been accomplished by getting players like Amick siphoned through the program. The 2024 season was a historic one, but it doesn't look like the momentum will be slowing down anytime soon for the reigning national champs.
