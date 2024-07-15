Blake Burked Selected by Milwaukee Brewers in First Round of 2024 MLB Draft
Tennessee Volunteer Blake Burke has been selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft.
The accolades keep on rolling in for the 2024 Tennessee Volunteers after winning the national title. The MLB draft kicked off on Sunday evening and first baseman Blake Burke is officially off the board. Moore has been selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 34th overall pick in the first round.
Burke had a career season with the Volunteers in 2024. He batted .379, had 108 hits, 20 home runs and 61 RBI - all of which were career bests. He also had a slugging percentage of .702. He was one of many offensive contributors for the Volunteers this season and played a major role in helping the program win its first ever national title this season. Burke finished college with a career batting average of .332.
Head coach Tony Vitello has turned the Volunteers' baseball program into a national powerhouse and it's been accomplished by getting players like Burke siphoned through the program. The 2024 season was a historic one, but it doesn't look like the momentum will be slowing down anytime soon for the reigning national champs.
