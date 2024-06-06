Tennessee baseball commit Drew Pestka signs with Cincinnati Reds
Tennessee baseball commit Drew Pestka has decided to forgo his college career and sign with the Cincinnati Reds.
Drew Pestka announced that he has opted to pursue a career in the big leagues despite signing with the Tennessee Volunteers back in October. The right-hander played his last two seasons with John A. Logan College, a junior college in Carterville. Ill.
The Cincinnati Reds drafted Pestka in the 18th round of the 2023 MLB Draft but Pestka initially decided to continue his college career. While the reason behind his change of heart is unknown, the decision raises questions for the Volunteers pitching depth next season with the departures of Drew Beam to the MLB draft and Zander Sechrist, Kirby Connell and Chris Stamos running out of eligibility.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Pestka exhibited considerable potential during his tenure at John A. Logan College. This past season, Pestka held a record of 6-4 with an ERA of 4.60 paired with 58 strikeouts. While his potential may not fully reflect through his statistics, Pestka's fastball, reaching speeds up to 99 miles per hour, distinguished him as one of the most formidable arms in collegiate baseball.
While the news of Peska's decision comes as a disappointment, The Vols have remained zoned in through their preparation for Saturday's super regional matchup against Evansville. The Vols will kick off the best-of-three series on Friday at 3 pm ET.
