Game Preview: Tennessee vs Hofstra Baseball

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) and Tennessee's Dean Curley (23) celebrate Ensley's home run during a NCAA baseball tournament Knoxville Regional game between Tennessee and Northern Kentucky held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee is set to take the mound against Hofstra in their first regular season series

The Tennessee Volunteers are finally set to return to baseball after winning their first national championship last season.

The Vols are taking on Hofstra to open up the series in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday at 4:30 PM EST. This is a game that many anticipate Tennessee to win with ease. Tennessee has already announced their pitcher for the first game as they will start Liam Doyle.

Doyle is a left-handed pitcher who is entering his first season with Tennessee after transferring from Ole Miss during the off-season. Doyle led the Rebels in strikeouts last season with 84. He appeared in 16 games and started 11. He has ace potential for the Vols, especially with AJ Russell continuing to heal his injury.

The lineup has still not been announced and likely won't release until closer to opening pitch.

