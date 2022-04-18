Skip to main content

Just In: Vols Pitcher Suffers Setback, Will Not Pitch in 2022

Tennessee redshirt junior RHP Seth Halvorsen will not pitch for the Vols this season after suffering a setback with his injury, Volquest's Ben McKee reports

After fracturing his elbow throwing in the winter, Halvorsen was predicted to become available for the Vols sometime in mid-late April. 

Head coach Tony Vitello noted this past Thursday that Halvorsen had his best chance at becoming available to pitch in the Alabama series. 

However, Halvorsen did not make an appearance against the Tide, and the news broke on Monday that Halvorsen's setback with his injury will hold him out for the remainder of the 2022 season. 

Halvorsen was set to be a crucial piece to Tennessee's pitching staff this season, but the Vols have done well with their starting weekend rotation of Chase Burns, Chase Dollander and Drew Beam. Vols' ace Blade Tidwell–who missed the start of the season with Halvorsen–returned for Tennessee after the Ole Miss series and has been the midweek and one of the best arms for UT out of the bullpen. 

The Vols' pitching staff recently suffered a scare with Chase Dollander exiting game two in the Alabama series after taking a line drive off of his throwing arm.  Dollander returned to the dugout later in the game, but his throwing arm was in a sling. There has been no significant update on his status. 

Through it all, the Vols hold a 33-3 (14-1 SEC) record and sit atop the conference and all major college baseball polls. 

No. 1 Tennessee's next game comes against Bellarmine in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday. 

Photo Credit: Calvin Mattheis, Knoxville News Sentinel

