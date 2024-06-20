Volunteer Country

Matthew Dallas Intends To Enter Transfer Portal

Blake Schowalter

Tennessee's Matthew Dallas (45) pitches during a NCAA baseball game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Tennessee won 10-1 against Missouri.
Tennessee's Matthew Dallas (45) pitches during a NCAA baseball game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Tennessee won 10-1 against Missouri. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA

After one season with the Vols, freshman pitcher Matthew Dallas intends to enter the transfer portal. Ranked as the No. 97 overall prospect out of high school by Perfect Game, Dallas played in two games for the Vols this season, holding a record of 1-0 with an ERA of 4.76. Dallas becomes the fourth Volunteer to hit the transfer portal since its official opening on June 3.

The 6-foot-5, 192-pound Tennessee native gained significant interest in the 2023 MLB Draft after posting a staggering 0.80 ERA paired with 102 strikeouts in his senior year at Briarcrest Christian High School. Additionally, Dallas started for Team USA U18 in their win against Chinese Taipei in the 2022 gold medal. Dallas was projected to be a day-two draft pick but chose to stay committed to Tennessee.

The Volunteers' pitching staff will face significant departures this offseason, including Drew Beam to the MLB draft and Zander Sechrist, Kirby Connell, and Chris Stamos running out of eligibility. Additionally, AJ Russell's availability for next season is in question as he continues his 12-14 month recovery from Tommy John surgery.

For now, the Vols' focus remains on the College World Series as they prepare to take on No. 3 Texas A&M in the championship series, where they will look to claim the program's first national title.

