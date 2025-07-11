Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
Tennessee Baseball's Tony Vitello is stepping into the national spotlight once again—this time not from the dugout, but from behind the analyst desk. The Vols' championship-winning head coach will serve as a guest analyst for the 2025 MLB Draft, airing live Sunday, July 13 at 6 PM ET on MLB Network.
Vitello, whose name has become synonymous with the resurgence of Tennessee Baseball, will join MLB Network’s live crew in Atlanta to provide expert analysis, scouting insight, and firsthand knowledge of some of the top prospects in this year’s class.
This marks another high-profile media appearance for the Vols skipper, who continues to earn national recognition not only for his coaching acumen but also for his growing voice in the sport. With several of his players projected to be selected in the early rounds, Vitello’s perspective will offer fans and front offices alike an insider’s view into the mindset of a modern college baseball powerhouse.
Since taking over the Tennessee program, Vitello has transformed the Volunteers into a perennial contender, reaching multiple College World Series and recently capturing the 2024 national title. His reputation for player development, recruiting savvy, and fiery leadership has made him one of the most respected figures in the game—and a natural fit for the MLB Draft broadcast.
Coach Vitello’s appearance on the national stage further solidifies Tennessee’s growing footprint in both college and professional baseball circles. It also continues a trend of college coaches playing an increasingly visible role in MLB media coverage, bridging the gap between amateur and professional scouting landscapes.
Expect Vitello to bring sharp evaluations, passionate commentary, and some orange flair to Sunday night’s coverage. With a host of SEC stars and Tennessee products expected to hear their names called, the 2025 MLB Draft just became must-watch television for Vols fans.