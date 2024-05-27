Tennessee Vols Baseball Earns No. 1 Overall Seed, Regional Opponents Set
The Tennessee Volunteers have earned the No. 1 overall ranking in the NCAA Baseaball tournament and their Regional opponents have been set.
The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off their fifth SEC baseball championship in program history and are favorites to win their first College World Series championship in program history according to Vegas.
The Regional matchups for all 16 regionals in the tournament were announced on Monday afternoon on ESPN2. Now, Volunteer fans know the teams that will be making their way to Knoxville to face the No. 1 ranked Volunteers.
Tennessee Regional Opponents
1. Tennessee Volunteers
2. Northern Kentucky
3. Indiana
4. Southern Miss
Tennessee is fresh off an SEC Championship win over the LSU Tigers, the same program that beat the Volunteers out of Omaha a year ago. And it's yet another SEC ladened bracket of teams this year as well. With 5 of the 16 regionals being hosted by SEC member schools, and several more in the tournament overall. The Volunteers are currently +500 odds to win the College World Series.
