Tennessee Vols Baseball Player Sets insane MLB Record
Major League Baseball has been played for 123 years. In those 123 seasons of professional baseball being played, there has never been a start to a career on the mound like former Tennessee Volunteers ace Garrett Crochet has just uncorked.
Garrett Crochet, now of the Chicago White Sox has become the first pitcher since at least 1901 to record 140+ strikeouts with 20 walks or less over his first 18 career starts.
This is Crochet's first full season as a starter for the White Sox and it's been one for the record books, to say the least. He's started 19 games, with a 3.08 ERA, and 105.1 innings pitched. He has struck out 146 batters and issues just 23 walks this season.
After three seasons with the Vols, Crochet was the 11th overall selection in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He only appeared in one game prior to the end of the 2020 season due to COVID. Crochet struck out 149 batters in 132.0 innings pitched in just two full seasons as a Vol starter. He's blossomed into a significantly better pro than he even was a collegiate pitcher. His collegiate ERA of 4.64 has seen a dramatic drop since entering the professional ranks.
