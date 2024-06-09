Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Tennessee is projected to have a good chance at making the college football playoffs according to ESPNs Football Power Index.
College football is set to embark on its inaugural year of a 12-team playoff format, departing from the previous four-team structure used for the past decade. New doors of opportunity swing open for programs across the nation, as eight additional teams will have the chance to compete for a national title.
Tennessee is believed to be a major beneficiary of the expanded playoffs, as the Volunteers were recently given a 36.9% chance at making the playoffs by ESPNs Football Power Index, ranking the Vols at No. 9 in preseason rankings. Additionally, the FPI forecasts Tennessee to win an estimated 8.6 games, with a 5.5% probability of winning the SEC Championship and a 2.7% shot at claiming the national title.
Tennessee has a tough season ahead, with the FPI assessing the Vols to have the eighth-toughest schedule in the nation featuring pivotal matchups against formidable opponents such as No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama, and No. 8 Oklahoma.
Tennessee will look to capitalize off a highly successful two-season stretch as they turn to the highly anticipated Nico Lamaleava to help propel the Volunteers into the national title conversation.
The Vols will kick off their season at home against Chattanooga on August 31.
