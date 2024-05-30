Tennessee Volunteers Knoxville Regional Schedule - How to Watch Vols Baseball
The Tennessee Volunteers earned themselves the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament following a (50-11) regular season that saw them hoist the SEC Championship yet again. Now, they set their sights on a much bigger goal, Omaha, and winning the college world series.
That road to Omaha starts on Friday as the Regional in Knoxville, Tennessee gets underway. Here's everything you need to know about the schedule and the TV Broadcasts.
Knoxville Regional Schedule
Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Indiana vs. Southern Miss | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 12 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 6 p.m.
Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary
