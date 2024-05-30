Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Knoxville Regional Schedule - How to Watch Vols Baseball

May 26, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers players swarm Tennessee Volunteers pitcher Aaron Combs (28) after he got the final out of the championship win over the LSU Tigers during the championship game between Tennessee and LSU at the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports / Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers earned themselves the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament following a (50-11) regular season that saw them hoist the SEC Championship yet again. Now, they set their sights on a much bigger goal, Omaha, and winning the college world series.

That road to Omaha starts on Friday as the Regional in Knoxville, Tennessee gets underway. Here's everything you need to know about the schedule and the TV Broadcasts.

Knoxville Regional Schedule

Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Indiana vs. Southern Miss | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 12 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 6 p.m.
Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary

