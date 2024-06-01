Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Indiana Preview and Betting Odds; How to Watch Vols Baseball

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) hits the ball during a NCAA baseball tournament Knoxville Regional game between Tennessee and Northern Kentucky held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2024.
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) hits the ball during a NCAA baseball tournament Knoxville Regional game between Tennessee and Northern Kentucky held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The Tennessee Vols took care of their opening round matchup to kickoff the Knoxville Regional on Friday night, beating NKU 9-3 in nine innings Friday night. Saturday, they look to keep things rolling against Indiana at 6 PM EST.

The Vols gave up a (1-0) first inning and then grabbed the lead quickly thanks to runs in the bottom of the second, third, and fourth innings. Tennessee are massive favorite Saturday night against Indiana.

How to Watch: ESPN+/SECN+
First Pitch: 6 PM EST
Odds: Tennessee -330 on DraftKings, -350 on FanDuel
Keynote from Friday Night's win over NKU:
P, AJ Causey picked up his 12th win of the season with his performance on Friday night, which is tied for the fifth most in a single season in program history with Chris Freeman (1993). The junior righthander is the first Vol to reach the 12-win mark since Luke Hochevar tied the program record with 15 in 2005.

