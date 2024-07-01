Texas A&M Made a "Furious Run" At Tennessee Head Coach Tony Vitello
Following the departure of Jim Schlossnagle, Texas A&M conducted an extensive search for their next head coach before appointing Michael Early. At the top of Texas A&M's list was Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello. According to Kendall Rogers, the Aggies made a "furious run" at Vitello, but he chose to remain loyal to Tennessee. Rogers posted on his X account:
"A&M made a very furious run ($$) for Tony Vitello. It shot its shot, but TV (Tony Vitello) stayed put and loyal to a program that has given him the keys to the castle." Rogers posted.
It's no surprise that Vitello's name surfaced during Texas A&M's head coaching search. Recently named the ABCA National Coach of the Year, Vitello led the Vols to their first College World Series Championship in program history. Additionally, Vitello guided Tennessee to a 60-win season, the most by any SEC team in a single season. Tennessee became just the fourth team in SEC history to win the SEC regular season title, the SEC Tournament title, and the College World Series title in the same season, the first since Vanderbilt in 2019.
