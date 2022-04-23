Skip to main content

Watch: Josh Elander Talks Chase Burns, Starting Strong in Win Over Florida

GAINESVILLE, FL - Assistant coach and substitute head coach Josh Elander met with media following Tennessee's 8-2 win over Florida in Gainesville. The Vols scored seven of their eight runs in the second inning. Coach Elander discussed the poise that Chase Burns showed on the mound.

"I think it was great," said Elander. "We all felt good coming to the yard knowing he was on the mound today. Velocity was great, up to 97, 98, even in the seventh. The breaker's always the difference-maker, but just elite competitiveness and a really good start from him."

Elander also spoke on the importance of starting the weekend rivalry series with a win.

 "It's huge," Elander said. "Anytime you can get a win on a Friday night, that's what it's all about. Usually, it's best versus best on Friday night, so we'll turn the page quickly and be ready for the rest of the weekend."

The rest of Elander's comments on the rivalry win can be found in the video above.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Trey Lipscomb FL PG1
Baseball

Watch: Trey Lipscomb Talks Huge Second Inning, Chase Burns in Win Over Florida

By Riley Haltom13 minutes ago
USATSI_18107500_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Florida

By Jack Foster5 hours ago
IMG_1746
Baseball

WATCH: 2023 Tennessee Baseball Commitment Daniel Parris Talks Vols, Vitello and More

By Jake Nichols5 hours ago
James-Robinson-1024x666
Football

Vols OL Robinson Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt Ray6 hours ago
IMG_6996
Baseball

Just In: Vols Land Star OF from Top Community College Program

By Jack FosterApr 21, 2022
F2E2C9AC-EB06-4BD3-AC93-8CC40E38707B
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Talks Suspension, Saturday Situation, Looking Ahead to Florida and More

By Jack FosterApr 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 12.05.15 PM
Football

Watch: Tennessee Football Smacks Dingers in Anderson Training Center

By Jack FosterApr 20, 2022
USATSI_17958112_168390308_lowres
Football

Tennessee Lands in Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings

By Jack FosterApr 20, 2022