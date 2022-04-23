Watch: Josh Elander Talks Chase Burns, Starting Strong in Win Over Florida

GAINESVILLE, FL - Assistant coach and substitute head coach Josh Elander met with media following Tennessee's 8-2 win over Florida in Gainesville. The Vols scored seven of their eight runs in the second inning. Coach Elander discussed the poise that Chase Burns showed on the mound.

"I think it was great," said Elander. "We all felt good coming to the yard knowing he was on the mound today. Velocity was great, up to 97, 98, even in the seventh. The breaker's always the difference-maker, but just elite competitiveness and a really good start from him."

Elander also spoke on the importance of starting the weekend rivalry series with a win.

"It's huge," Elander said. "Anytime you can get a win on a Friday night, that's what it's all about. Usually, it's best versus best on Friday night, so we'll turn the page quickly and be ready for the rest of the weekend."

The rest of Elander's comments on the rivalry win can be found in the video above.

