Watch: Josh Heupel Throws Out Opening Pitch for Tennessee-Vanderbilt Series Opener

Josh Heupel has been active in his engagement with all sports since arriving at Tennessee, as has his entire staff. Multiple members of Heupel's staff took in Tennessee's series last weekend against Florida, and tonight, Heupel threw the first pitch out for the series opener against Vanderbilt. You can watch the former football standout showoff his arm in the attached video.

