    • November 18, 2021
    Watch: Tony Vitello Addresses Media For Fall Ball Wrap-Up

    Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media on Thursday. Watch his full availability below.
    The Tennessee BaseVols come in to the 2021-2022 season riding off their first Omaha appearance since 2005. Looking to build off of a sensational season, the Vols will have to fill many starting positions after losing Connor Pavolony, Max Ferguson, Liam Spence and Jake Rucker. 

    Vitello touched on the personnel at this point in the offseason and more during Thursday's presser.

    Vitello's full availability is above. 

